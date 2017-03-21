Congress will take steps to unite secular forces to fight BJP, says Oommen Chandy

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy (PTI/ File photo) Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy (PTI/ File photo)

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said on Monday his party would take steps to unite all secular forces to fight BJP at the national level. Speaking at a seminar on ‘Indian Politics after the U.P. election,’ organised by Muslim Education society in Kozhikode, he said it was the duty of Congress to bring together all like-minded parties to fight the ‘divisive policies’ of the BJP rule at the centre.

“No point in denying the fact that Narendra Modi has won in this race (elections).But the developments in Uttar Pradesh after the polls like selection of Yogi Adityanath, a Hindutva hardliner, as Chief Minister, are a serious cause of concern.” Chandy said installation of BJP governments in Goa and Manipur was also worrisome “as they are against democratic precedents”.

“The Congress has been defeated in some states in the elections. But it will come back to power as it has done in the past as our party’s network across the country is intact”, Chandy said.

