Latest News
  • Congress will take steps to unite secular forces to fight BJP, says Oommen Chandy

Congress will take steps to unite secular forces to fight BJP, says Oommen Chandy

Chandy said installation of BJP governments in Goa and Manipur was also worrisome "as they are against democratic precedents".

By: PTI | Kozhikode | Published:March 21, 2017 12:31 am
BJP, Congress on BJP election win, Congress leader on BJP's victory in UP, Congress-BJP, Oommen Chandy, Congress plans to unite secular forces, Congress strategy against BJP, PM Narendra Modi, Oommen Chandy on secular forces, indian express news Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy (PTI/ File photo)

Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy said on Monday his party would take steps to unite all secular forces to fight BJP at the national level. Speaking at a seminar on ‘Indian Politics after the U.P. election,’ organised by Muslim Education society in Kozhikode, he said it was the duty of Congress to bring together all like-minded parties to fight the ‘divisive policies’ of the BJP rule at the centre.

“No point in denying the fact that Narendra Modi has won in this race (elections).But the developments in Uttar Pradesh after the polls like selection of Yogi Adityanath, a Hindutva hardliner, as Chief Minister, are a serious cause of concern.” Chandy said installation of BJP governments in Goa and Manipur was also worrisome “as they are against democratic precedents”.

“The Congress has been defeated in some states in the elections. But it will come back to power as it has done in the past as our party’s network across the country is intact”, Chandy said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 20: Latest News