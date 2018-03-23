Congress will pursue AAP MLAs’ office-of-profit case with EC again

Presents Latest News
Ajay Maken tweeted, "We will fight it out in the Election Commission again as these 20 MLAs have enjoyed perks. HC has not disputed or denied this. The HC has just asked ECI to look at it again in the light of natural justice!"

Published: March 23, 2018
The Congress on Friday said it would fight the office-of-profit case involving 20 AAP MLAs in the Election Commission of India (ECI) again, after the Delhi High Court set aside their disqualification and asked the poll panel to hear the matter afresh.

Reacting on the high court order, Congress’s Delhi unit president Ajay Maken tweeted, “We will fight it out in the Election Commission again as these 20 MLAs have enjoyed perks. HC has not disputed or denied this. The HC has just asked ECI to look at it again in the light of natural justice!”

Maken claimed that the AAP government itself had admitted before the Election Commission that a huge amount was spent on office, furniture, transportation and perks for these MLAs who worked as parliamentary secretaries.

The high court termed the Election Commission’s recommendation on disqualification as “vitiated”, and noted that there was violation of natural justice and no oral hearing was given to the MLAs before disqualifying them as legislators of the Delhi Assembly.

An elated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the order as “a victory of truth”.

    Mar 23, 2018 at 6:32 pm
    This is the problem with Congress - They themselves are dwindling and getting wiped out but want to oppose APP and in the process help BJP!! Where is the opposition unity? This way they can never ever defeat BJP.
