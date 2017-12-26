Congress: Will protest halt of river water to cumin farmers

The Congress on Monday announced an agitation against the Gujarat government for discontinuing the Narmada water to the ‘zeera’ (cumin) producing belt of Patan, Surendranagar and Banaskantha and hiking the prices of industrial gas in and around Morbi after the elections got over.

State Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi alleged that the state government had taken these steps to punish the people of these areas as they had voted against the BJP in the elections. Doshi claimed that the government’s actions had resulted in difficulties for over 10,000 farmers who were engaged in cumin cultivation.

Gujarat is the largest producer of cumin seeds, accounting for over 85 per cent of the total cumin produced in the country.

Doshi added that the prices of piped natural gas (PNG) had been raised by Rs 2.50 per standard cubic meter (SCM) for industrial units in Morbi. While earlier the prices were Rs 24.87 SCM, now they had been raised to Rs 27.37 SCM.

According to him, the price hike would hit ceramic units the most as they are already facing a competition from China.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App