Congress will form next government in Nagaland: NPCC president

On the statement of Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu that "Congress era is over in the state", Therie said it is too early to say that as Congress is the only political party against all BJP's political wings in the state. In Picture: Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu

The Congress today claimed that it would form the next government in the Nagaland as Naga people are “not happy” with the ruling Naga People’s Front (NPF) led DAN government for “allowing” BJP to grow in the state. “Naga people are not happy with NPF-led DAN government for allowing BJP to grow on its shoulder thereby threatening the religion and identity of Naga people”, Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) President K Therie said during an interaction with media-persons this evening.

Assembly elections in Nagaland will be held next year. On the statement of Chief Minister Shurhozelie Liezietsu that “Congress era is over in the state”, Therie said it is too early to say that as Congress is the only political party against all BJP’s political wings in the state. “We also expect anti-incumbency and anti-BJP vote to turn in our favour in the 2018 elections,” he said adding that the fate of NFP and BJP would be something like “Humpty-Dumpty had a great fall and all the king’s horses and all the king’s men could not put humpty-dumpty together again”.

“We are confident that people are determined for a change and they will deliver judgement very soon,” he said. On the proposal of chief minister to re-write the entire Nagaland Municipal Act 2001, Therie reiterated NPCC’s January 12 resolution “to have wider consultations with all the tribal organisations and also societies that have raised objections”. Therie also strongly opposed the proposal of NPF Central Executive Council asking the government to form Advisory Committees in the ULBs.

Reacting on NPF CEC asking the Centre not to impose dietary restrictions, NPCC President alleged that NPF is scared to mention ‘ban on cow slaughter’ so as not of displease BJP government in the state.

