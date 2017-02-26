Congress will discuss grant of unemployment allowance: Anand Sharma

Congress leader Anand Sharma who hails from Himachal Pradesh on Saturday preferred to stay away from the ongoing controversy over grant of unemployment allowance to unemployed youth and said “the matter would be discussed within the party”. Sharma, the Deputy Leader of Congress in Rajya Sabha, who was also the chairman of the manifesto committee for Assembly polls in Himachal in 2012, said the party had promised unemployment allowance in the manifesto and the matter would be discussed within the party.

The Transport minister G S Bali had been repeatedly demanding that the poll promise to give unemployment allowance be implemented and the HPCC chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukkhu has also supported him but the chief minister has clearly stated that granting unemployment allowance was not feasible.