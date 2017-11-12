Congress will change Gabbar Singh Tax into simple tax, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in north Gujarat on Saturday (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi in north Gujarat on Saturday (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi continued his attack on the GST in his fourth leg of election campaign in north Gujarat on Saturday, saying the Gabbar Singh Tax would be changed into a “simple tax” if the Congress comes to power. On Friday, the GST council reduced the tax on over 170 items that were in the 28 per cent bracket.

Rahul, who began the Navsarjan Gujarat Yatra by paying a visit to Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar that has a wide following among the Patidars, attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the poor implementation of GST, BJP president Amit Shah over his son’s company and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani over Security and Exchange Board of India slapping a fine on his firm for alleged manipulative share trade.

From the temple, Rahul went to Chiloda and addressed a gathering. He said the GST “is still not a simple tax. It is Gabbar Singh Tax and when Congress will be back in power it will change it into simple tax and turn into one tax rather than five different taxes.”

As Rahul travelled through the north Gujarat towns and villages in a bus, he was cheered and welcomed by crowds. At Chandrala village, his convoy made an unannounced detour where Rahul stopped to have fafda and tea and interacted with local people.

At Prantij in Sabarkantha district, an Assembly seat held by Congress, Rahul addressed another gathering. Congress MLA Mahendrasinh Baraiya alleged that he “was offered Rs 25 crore by the BJP to leave the Congress”.

