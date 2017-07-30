Congress will again come to power in Himachal Pradesh: Virbhadra Singh

Rejecting the idea of creating new districts, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said there is no need of increasing the number of districts in the state.(Express Photo) Rejecting the idea of creating new districts, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said there is no need of increasing the number of districts in the state.(Express Photo)

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Sunday said that this year’s assembly polls would be his last and expressed confidence that the Congress would come back to power in the state. The state Congress is strong and is all set for a comeback in the assembly elections, which is due later this year, he told reporters at Nupur, around 70 km from here.

“The coming elections shall be my last elections,” the state’s longest-serving chief minister said, adding the party will fight the polls under his leadership. Rejecting the idea of creating new districts, Singh said there is no need of increasing the number of districts in the state.

“The government has created a number of new sub-divisions, blocks, tehsils and sub-tehsils to help people get their administrative works done. So, the creation of districts is not required.” On Congress leaders defecting the party, the chief minister said, “Those who are trying to damage the party are small and countable. The problem will be sorted out soon.”

