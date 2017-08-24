Congress welcomes SC verdict on privacy, says it is confident liberties of Indians cannot be so easily eroded by Govt

The Congress party on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment finding privacy a fundamental right under the Constitution. At a press conference, former finance minister P Chidambaram described it as a “landmark verdict”, one which will rank among the most important ones. A nine-judge bench of the apex court had unanimously held the right to privacy as a fundamental right and said it was intrinsic to freedom of life and personal liberty, which is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.
“We salute the Supreme Court and the many counsel, senior and junior, who worked tirelessly and presented persuasive arguments before the court,” Chidambaram said. “We are confident that the liberties of the citizens of India cannot be so easily eroded by the government.”
“Today, we can once again celebrate our freedom. Tomorrow, there will be other challenges, other questions and other attempts to invade the right to privacy. We shall overcome those challenges too,” Chidambaram said. He called it an “obvious” setback for the current government as its highest officers still contend that there is no fundamental right to privacy.
On Aadhaar, Chidambaram said the UPA government had conceived what was “perfectly compatible” with the right to privacy. He added that it was drafted as an administrative tool to ensure benefits reach the targetted people but is currently being misused by the government.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Aug 24, 2017 at 2:44 pmOne of the main agenda of RSS has been destroyed by the Supreme Court.Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 2:42 pmHonorable Supreme Court has indirectly instructed the government not to bully and blackmail the people by denying them their right to privacy.Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 2:34 pmRight to privacy is not right to evade investigation! This is the part the Congress seems to be glazing over at the moment! We have a lot of fun in store, because linking Aadhar to properties is not going to hamper anybody's right to privacy.Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 2:28 pmRather than making a balanced view and giving suggestions to improve, our political masters are busy portraying in different political colors. Shame on all of you putting political points above national interest. Rather than political I sing it, I would earnestly advise our politicians ways in upholding SC judgement at the same time addressing issues of misapropriation of funds and corruption.Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 2:14 pmCongress cannot hide black money sources under privacy act.Reply
- Aug 24, 2017 at 2:04 pmCongress people are not eligible to talk about Cons ution, Fundamental Rights and Privacy since Congress has ruined the nation and the people for party gains and personal gains. Congress has worked against human rights too. For garnering votes - Congress has divided the innocent people of India along the destructive lines of caste, community and religion. By all means - there cannot be a bigger damage to the nation and society than this criminal and selfish act.Reply
- Load More Comments