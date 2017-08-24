Congress welcomes SC verdict on privacy, says it is confident liberties of Indians cannot be so easily eroded by Govt

Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (File Photo) Former finance minister P Chidambaram. (File Photo)

The Congress party on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgment finding privacy a fundamental right under the Constitution. At a press conference, former finance minister P Chidambaram described it as a “landmark verdict”, one which will rank among the most important ones. A nine-judge bench of the apex court had unanimously held the right to privacy as a fundamental right and said it was intrinsic to freedom of life and personal liberty, which is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

“We salute the Supreme Court and the many counsel, senior and junior, who worked tirelessly and presented persuasive arguments before the court,” Chidambaram said. “We are confident that the liberties of the citizens of India cannot be so easily eroded by the government.”

“Today, we can once again celebrate our freedom. Tomorrow, there will be other challenges, other questions and other attempts to invade the right to privacy. We shall overcome those challenges too,” Chidambaram said. He called it an “obvious” setback for the current government as its highest officers still contend that there is no fundamental right to privacy.

On Aadhaar, Chidambaram said the UPA government had conceived what was “perfectly compatible” with the right to privacy. He added that it was drafted as an administrative tool to ensure benefits reach the targetted people but is currently being misused by the government.

