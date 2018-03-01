Congress weighs whether Mallikarjun Kharge should attend Lokpal panel meet

Mallikarjun Kharge (File) Mallikarjun Kharge (File)

The Congress on Wednesday remained ambivalent about Mallikarjun Kharge, the party leader in Lok Sabha, attending the meeting of Lokpal selection committee on Thursday to pick an “eminent jurist”.

Kharge has been invited to attend the meet as a “special invitee”, and, sources said, the Congress is yet to decide whether he should attend the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Kharge is reaching Delhi on Thursday. Sources in the Congress said a final call will be taken during the day after consultation with the party’s legal minds.

The Congress leadership is learnt to be unclear on what Kharge’s role would be in the meeting as a “special invitee”. Whether he will have the right to oppose, if the “government pushes an unpalatable name”, and record his dissent is not clear, a senior Congress leader said. “Kharge cannot be a mere spectator in the meeting…but a final decision is yet to be taken,” a senior leader told The Indian Express.

In February 2016, Kharge had opposed the government’s plan to appoint former Delhi Police Commissioner B S Bassi as one of the Information Commissioners. He had objected to Bassi’s candidature in the meeting of the selection committee headed by the Prime Minister, and had recorded his dissent.

Sources said the government has not been spelt out powers of the special invitee, and Kharge is yet to receive the agenda papers. “So he doesn’t know who all have been shortlisted,” a Congress leader said. “Will the government share vigilance reports and documents of the candidates with him? There is lack of clarity on these aspects.”

The Congress said the government could have amended the Lokpal Act to state that in the absence of a recognised Leader of Opposition, the leader of the single largest party in opposition in Lok Sabha will be included in the selection panel to appoint the Lokpal. “They could not do it in the last (nearly) four years…. Now the government is under pressure because of the Supreme Court’s observations,” a senior party leader said.

The government had earlier this month told the Supreme Court that the leader of the single largest party in the Opposition will be invited to attend the meeting on March 1. In April 2017, the Supreme Court had directed the government to immediately implement the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act and appoint a Lokpal. The court had brushed aside the government’s contention that appointment of a Lokpal chairperson and members could not take place because certain amendments to the law were pending before Parliament. The Centre had cited lack of a Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha as the reason why the selection committee could not be constituted.

A Bill to amend the law to include the leader of the largest Opposition party in the search committee, due to the lack of a Leader of Opposition, is pending before Parliament.

