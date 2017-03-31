Congress wants Goa CM Manohar Parrikar’s apology for ‘misleading’ people on Regional Plan 2021

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo) Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (File Photo)

The Congress on Friday demanded an apology from Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while alleging that he has given “false assurances” in the Legislative Assembly on drafting the Regional Plan 2021.

During his Budget speech on March 24, Parrikar had assured that drafting of the Plan will be done by the state government by December this year.

However, state Town and Country Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday said that drafting cannot be completed by December 2017.

Accusing the BJP of making “U-turns”, AICC Secretary Girish Chodankar has said that the chief minister should tender an apology to all MLAs and also to people for “making false assurance” on the crucial issue like Regional Plan.

“Not even a month in chair and the BJP has started a series of U turns by fooling people. The party, which was completely exposed during its previous five-year tenure and then rejected by people (during Assembly elections), is now indulged in making U turns,” Chodankar told reporters last evening.

Alleging that the BJP is “confusing” people of Goa, the Congress leader said,” Who should people believe in? Should they trust the chief minister or the TCP minister?..This clearly indicates that the BJP-led government is all set to start a five-year-long tenure of U turns, which can be called as the ‘U turns within U turn’,” he said.

Chodankar said the BJP has always evaded deadlines on the Regional Plan.

“The difference in stands of Parrikar and Sardesai on the Regional Plan makes it clear that Goa will not have the land use plan at least for next five years,” the Congress leader said.

