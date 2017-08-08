Congress wants Gauhati High Court to monitor probe into Assam minority leader’s murder

Tarun Gogoi (Sourece: PTI) Tarun Gogoi (Sourece: PTI)

The Congress party on Monday said it would pray for monitoring of the investigations into the gruesome murder of prominent minority student leader Lafikul Islam Ahmed in the event of the state government actually handing over the case to the CBI.

“We will go to the Gauhati High Court to pray for monitoring the investigations into the murder once the Assam government hands over the case to the CBI,” veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Tarun Gogoi said.

Gogoi, who led a delegation of senior Congress leaders to Kokrajhar to meet the parents and other family members of Ahmed, also demanded immediate removal of the Kokrajhar SP in view of several groups and individuals pointing a finger of suspicion at him in connection with the murder. Lafikul Islam Ahmed, president of the All BTC Minority Students’ Union (ABMSU) was shot from point blank range in broad daylight last Tuesday at Titaguri, about three km from Kokrajhar town.

“The government should have ideally removed the Kokrajhar SP because so many individuals and organizations including family members of Ahmed have pointed a finger of suspicion at him. Only then can any investigation be fair,” the former chief minister said. Gogoi was accompanied by senior Congress leaders Rakibul Hussain and Pradyut Bordoloi among others.

While Ahmed was murdered by an unidentified assailant inside a hardware shop on August 1, the police have arrested four persons so far, which included one Antaz Ali, who is allegedly involved in illegal cattle trade against which the ABMSU leader had launched a campaign. “I don’t think the police have arrested the real culprit including the person who shot at Ahmed,” Tarun Gogoi said.

The Assam government on August 4 had announced constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IGP Anurag Tangkha, a senior Assam Police officer who has only recently returned from his deputation to NIA. Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on August 4 had also announced that the state government would write to the union home ministry to entrust the investigation to the CBI.

