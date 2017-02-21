Congress wants Election Commission to take cognizance of PM Modi’s remarks

Uttar Pradesh elections: If village gets graveyard, should get cremation ground too, says PM Modi. (Source: PTI) Uttar Pradesh elections: If village gets graveyard, should get cremation ground too, says PM Modi. (Source: PTI)

Arguing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s graveyard-cremation ground speech Sunday was an attempt to vitiate the atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh and polarise society in the name of religion, the Opposition Congress on Monday asked the Election Commission to take cognizance of his remarks and issue a notice to him as well as the BJP and take action.

The Congress planned to approach the EC on Monday to complain against the PM and sought time from the poll panel as well, but then put its decision on hold. While one leader said the party did not get time from the panel and that some of its leaders who were to go were not available in Delhi, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said, “The EC should do its own work. It has the constitutional mandate… they have a duty to discharge… they have themselves warned before the election that they would not allow a divisive campaign…”

“The Prime Minister’s statement is highly objectionable. The PM in his familiar style is vitiating the atmosphere during the election campaign. He has tried to polarise the society in the name of religion and inflame communal passions overlooking the dignity and responsibility that go with his office…. the BJP is desperate as it is heading for a big defeat despite the PM and Amit Shah campaigning,” Sharma said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

Accusing Modi of disrespecting the Constitution and violating the oath of office, he said the EC should take cognizance of the remarks and issue a notice to him as well as the BJP as he is the party’s main campaigner.

Lalu slams Modi

Patna: A day after PM Narendra Modi said that a village should also get a cremation ground if it gets a graveyard, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Monday accused him of playing divisive politics. “He (PM) should talk of love and uniting people. He should talk development, not destruction,” Lalu told reporters. ENS