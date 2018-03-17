Congress wants ballot papers back, rejects simultaneous polls

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and other leaders at the 82nd Plenary session of the Indian National Congress in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and other leaders at the 82nd Plenary session of the Indian National Congress in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The main opposition Congress on Saturday joined the chorus of those seeking re-introduction of paper ballots in the elections in order to “ensure the credibility of the electoral process.”

“There are apprehensions among the political parties and the people over the misuse of EVMs to manipulate the outcome contrary to the popular verdict,” the party said in its political resolution moved by senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge.

“To ensure the credibility of the electoral process, the Election Commission should revert to the old practice of paper ballot as major democracies have done,” said the resolution moved at the three day Congress plenary session being held in the national capital.

In the backdrop of different groups expressing their concerns over the EVMs, the resolution, which is being discussed and is expected to be adopted by evening, said the poll panel has the constitutional mandate to ensure free and fair elections. “Both the voting and counting process must remain transparent to retain people’s faith in the integrity of the electoral system.”

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP aggressively pushing the idea of One Nation One Election, the political resolution of the Congress rejected it. “The BJP’s move for simultaneous elections is misplaced. It is incompatible with the constitution and is also impractical. It will have serious implications, which must be thoroughly enquired into and a national consensus built,” the resolution said.

