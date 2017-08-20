Himachal Pradesh government is ignoring cause of common man, says BJP MP Anurag Thakur

BJP MP Anurag Thakur. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP MP Anurag Thakur. (Source: PTI Photo)

BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Sunday alleged that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh had “ignored” the cause of the common man and was working for its own benefits and welfare. “The Congress is a divided house and would be ousted from the political scenario of the state and the country,” he said during a Tiranga Rally at Pucca Bharo at Hamirpur. The yatra passed through various parts of the town with BJP supporters carrying the tricolour.

“The state government is ignoring the cause of the common man and running for its own benefits and welfare,” he said.

He said that the youth had to perform their duties in the coming assembly and general elections and alleged that the Congress was once again trying to divide the nation on caste and creed lines.

Thakur said that such yatras would be taken out in all parts of India and in Himachal Pradesh.

