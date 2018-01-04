Congress to play role of a constructive opposition: Vikramaditya Singh

Vikramaditya Singh Vikramaditya Singh

A day before the Congress elects its leader, first-time MLA Vikramaditya Singh Wednesday said that the role of the Congress is to play a constructive Opposition in the House and outside.

He also hoped that the BJP government will not resort to vendetta politics as Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has assured the people of the state after taking charge.

Addressing a press conference at Holly Lodge, Vikramaditya praised the Chief Minister for making a good beginning by meeting Prem Kumar Dhumal and Virbhadra Singh. He hoped that focus of the government will remain on development and promises made to the people, who have given the BJP a massive mandate.

He admitted that lack of coordination between the party organisation and government was main reason for the defeat in the recently concluded polls apart from wrong distribution of tickets as few of the candidates have also lost their security deposits. Only those who got elected were working on the ground. Though, he did not name PCC president Sukhwinder Singh, Vikramaditya demanded changes in the organisational set-up in the state, especially after the polls.

Stressing on the need for setting up a RSS-type cadre of whole timers by the Congress to fight the BJP at the ground level , Vikramaditya said, “I propose to take-up this issue with Congress president Rahul Gandhi.”

