Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi to visit Ahmedabad on September 4

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad on September 4. He will address a gathering of party representatives from local bodies such as municipalities, municipal corporations and district and taluka panchayats, state Congress president Bharatisnh Solanki said. Around 25,000 party workers are expected to participate in the program where framework of the election campaign for coming Assembly elections is expected to be discussed, he said.

Gandhi’s campaign tours in the state are likely to begin in the later part of the month, starting from Dwarka in Saurashtra, Solanki said.

The Congress suffered a serious setback in Gujarat recently when thirteen of its MLAs quit the party.

