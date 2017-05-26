Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi denied permission to visit violence-hit Saharanpur

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi was on Friday denied permission to visit violence-hit Saharanpur, police said. The development comes after he was scheduled to visit tomorrow Shabbirpur village, where Dalit houses were torched on May 5. “Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has not been given permission to visit Saharanpur,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Saharanpur, Bablu Kumar.

The caste-based violence between Rajputs and Dalits has left two persons dead and many others injured. Clashes between both the groups erupted first in the region about 40 days ago following a procession to mark Ambedkar Jayanti. On Tuesday, fresh clashes occurred again after Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati’s visit to the region, which killed one person and injured several others.

In the wake of the prevailing situation, the Yogi Adityanath-led government announcement compensation of Rs 15 lakh to relatives of the person, who was killed during the incident. Besides, the state government suspended the District Magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police and transferred the Divisional Commissioner and the Deputy Inspector General for their inability to contain the violence.

Internet and mobile messaging services were also suspended in the district in order to prevent the spread of rumours which the administration feared could spark further trouble.

The Centre has also sent 400 anti-riot police personnel to the strife-torn region to help the state restore peace in the region.

With inputs from PTI

