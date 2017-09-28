Congress veteran ML Fotedar passes away

Makhan Lal Fotedar (Source – Twitter/@rssurjewala) Makhan Lal Fotedar (Source – Twitter/@rssurjewala)

Veteran Congress leader Makhan Lal Fotedar passed away in Gurugram on Thursday. A former MP, he was a permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee. Congress President Sonia Gandhi expressed her condolences on his death.

“In his long and active political career spanning over five decades, he tirelessly fought for the rights of people and served them with utmost integrity,” she said, adding that Fotedar was one of the guiding lights for the Congress party and has left behind a void which can never be filled.

A close associate of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, Fotedar was her political secretary from 1980 to 1984. He also served as Rajiv Gandhi’s political secretary for three years, before joining his cabinet.

Fotedar also authored a book called ‘The Chinar Leaves’.

