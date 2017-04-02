Congress veteran Jaffer Sharief backs RSS chief for President

Latest News
Sharief had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29 endorsing Bhagwat’s candidature.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru | Published:April 2, 2017 1:41 am

Days after a Shiv Sena leader endorsed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s candidature for the post of President, it emerged on Saturday that senior Congress leader and former Railways minster C K Jaffer Sharief has also rooted for the RSS chief to be Pranab Mukherjee’s successor.

Sharief had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 29 endorsing Bhagwat’s candidature. A copy of the letter was made available to the media by Sharief’s office on Saturday.

The 84-year-old leader, almost sidelined in the Congress, denied any move to join the BJP. “I have only endorsed Shri Mohan Bhagwat. I have not met a single person from BJP,’’ Sharief said. Asked if he is joining the BJP, Sharief said, “Not at all’’.

