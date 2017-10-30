Congress turned Himachal Pradesh into land of criminals: Yogi Adityanath

People showed the door to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several other states and now it is the turn of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said. People showed the door to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several other states and now it is the turn of Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has slammed the Virbhadra government in Himachal Pradesh, accusing it of turning “dev bhoomi” into “apraadh bhoomi”. Canvassing for BJP candidates at Arki and Haroli yesterday, he charged that only crime and corruption has increased under Congress rule in Himachal and urged the people of Himachal Pradesh to vote for the BJP.

“The Congress has turned the “dev bhoomi” (land of Gods) into “apraadh bhoomi” (land of crime). It has sullied the name of the state, which is now known for wine forests and mining mafia, and illegal activities,” he charged. The drug mafia is in its prime in the state but the government has been keeping mum, Adityanath charged.

People showed the door to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and several other states and now it is the turn of Himachal Pradesh, he said. The state will go to polls on November 9.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App