Congress trains guns on CM now over towing vans contract

Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo) Sanjay Nirupam (File Photo)

The Congress targeted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday over a contract allotted to run towing van services in Mumbai. While the party had earlier raised allegations against Secretary to the CM Pravin Darade, a 1998-batch IAS officer, over the controversy, it has now trained its guns on the CM.

Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam alleged that the Mumbai Traffic Police had “manipulated” contract conditions and “tailored” tender conditions to suit the beneficiary contract, Vidarbha Infotech Private Limited. The traffic police functions under the CM-led home department.

Nirupam, who released a couple of official documents to substantiate his latest accusation, said: “Towing operations in Mumbai have traditionally been carried out by small-size local companies. Despite this, the government had mandated a minimum turnover of Rs 10 crore and an employment strength of over 100 employees as a qualifying condition for the contract, which, in effect, eliminated all the traditional operators from the race.”

On April 8, 2016, the Mumbai Traffic Police had floated a Request for Proposal (RFP) for “towing van services in the city on design, build, operate, and mantain basis (DBOM) basis for two quarters”. This document had first specified the turnover, the employment capacity, and work experience in the technical qualification conditions. “Due to restrictive conditions, only three bidders took part in the contract,” said Nirupam.

He further alleged that when the work order was eventually awarded to Vidharbha Infotech Private Ltd on May 27 that year, the company’s “lack of work experience” in the sector was entirely overlooked. “The firm has no previous experience in the sector. But it still went on to be awarded a seven-year contract. When we raised allegations against Darade in the matter, the CMO immediately issued a press clarification, sounding a clean chit to Darade and the company, without even inquiring into the matter. This raises the doubt that the CMO is sheltering the company,” said Nirupam, a former MP.

The work order, signed by then Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Milind Bharambhe, mentions that “the company was being awarded the work in accordance with the terms and conditions of the RFP document, the company’s bid document, and a presentation it had made on May 26”. But to substantiate his claim of the lack of prior work experience of the company, Nirupam released the company’s latest Memorandum of Association document.

“It clearly shows that an extraordinary general meeting of the company on July 22, 2016, for including carrying out of the business of towing as its main objects. This proves that it had no work experience in the sector when the work was awarded,” said Nirupam. Invoking the firm’s Nagpur connection, he claimed that towing charges and penalties in Mumbai had been substantially hiked after the implementation of the contract. Under the contract, the company retains a “lion’s share” of the collections.

Mumbai Towing Van Association secretary Dyaneshwar Jere, who was present with Nirupam during his media interaction Wednesday, claimed, “The daily collections were to the tune of Rs 5 lakh. The company retains Rs 200, and Rs 400 for each two-wheeler, and four-wheeler towed. Further, the contract has an in-built fee revision condition, to match the 10 per cent annual increase in commission for the company.” Jere claimed that a “huge profit” was being pocketed by the company.

Incidentally, the association has challenged the contract to Vidharbha Infotech Private Limited in the Bombay High Court, which is still hearing the matter. The CMO has been refuting Nirupam’s accusation. It had earlier issued a clarification stating that neither the CMO nor Darade had anything to do with the awarding of the contract, which, it claimed, was awarded independently by the traffic police. It had said the consultants appointed for shortlisting the contractor had suggested the use of ultra modern cranes for towing operations, based on which the traffic police had called for the tenders.

Distancing itself from the controversy, the CMO’s note had further stated, “The Mumbai Towing Association and other contractors have approached the Bombay High Court over the contract, and the state government had called for a report from the traffic police. The report has now been submitted, and would be placed before the court.”

Nirupam, however, alleged that the government had delayed submission of its stance on the issue in the court case. The court case has been on since February this year. “The government has repeatedly sought court’s leave for extensions for filing its reply in the matter,” he said.

