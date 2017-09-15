Congress took out all India tours only to carry mortal remains of their leaders: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and State and Urban Development Minister CP Singh at a cleanliness campaign in Ranchi on Friday. (PTI Photo) BJP President Amit Shah with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and State and Urban Development Minister CP Singh at a cleanliness campaign in Ranchi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Attacking Congress for concentrating only on personality and one family ever since independence, BJP national president Amit Shah on Friday said that the Party, founded by a British, carried out only four national tours, three of which were to take the mortal remains of their leaders across the country. Speaking at the ceremony to formally dedicate the 15-volume Collected Works of Deen Dayal Upadhyay, where he also addressed the intellectuals, the BJP national president said, “The Congress took only four national tours. Ek Jawaharlal ji ki asthiyon ke liye, ek Indira ji ki asthiyon ke liye, ek Rajiv ji ki ashtiyon ke liye aur ab Rahul ji nikal jaate hain bina kisi kalash ke (One for Jawaharlal Nehru’s mortal remains, one for Indira Gandhi, one for Rajiv Gandhi and, now, Rahul takes such tours without carrying any such remains).”

The BJP national president added, “In contrast, our party, since its Jan sangh days, undertook national journeys for things like prevention of cow slaughter, liberation of Goa, unity of country from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Ram Janmabhoomi, Somnath and other yatras.”

Amit Shah was speaking on the theme of comparative study of how different parties have fared in India since independence. He asserted that the BJP was not here only to win elections and make governments. Hum logon ne soch ki scale badal dee hai (Our party has changed the scale of thinking).

Citing the Ujjwala programme, the Jan Dhan bank account initiative, electrification initiative and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Shah said: “When the girls in the village would go to relieve herself, people would stare at her, breaking her confidence gradually to the extent that she would forget about her dreams. Now, through the sanitation programme, we have given the right to such girls to dream.”

Shah said, “when compared, internal democracy existed only in the Communist Party and the BJP. Do you know, who is going to be head of Congress?…Or who will succeed Shibu Soren (head of Jharkkhand Mukti Morcha, the main opposition party in Jharkhand)? But can you say, who will be the BJP national president after Amit Shah.”

Speaking further Shah added, Congress, even during independence movement, did not have a clear view on various aspects of governance. It was a vehicle for independence movement, carrying diverse ideological views, as all of them wanted India’s independence. But after that, when it was time to define the national policy on subjects like defence, foreign, education etc, there was heavy copying from the West. It was against this Shyama Prasad Mookerjee raised his voice and ultimately laid the foundation for a 10-member Bharatiya Jan Sangh that is now the biggest political party in the world with 11 crore members.

Amit Shah’s meeting with various MPs and MLAs was scheduled to be held at Hotel BNR Chanakya late this evening but it was changed to the Party office. Party officials confirmed that the initial programme was to hold the meeting in Hotel BNR Chanakya, but the venue was changed on Thursday. However, party spokespersons did not comment on the reason behind the same.

It may be recalled that Hotel BNR Chanakya, located opposite Ranchi railway station, has come under the CBI scanner, as the agency has registered an FIR against RJD supremo Lalu Yadav (who was then Railway Minister) and his son, former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, besides Kochhar brothers, for alleged land deals with the latter to award the contract for redeveloping the hotel.

On Amit Shah’s arrival in Ranchi, the party workers formed a human chain from the Airport to the state BJP office. The president held meetings with Party office-bearers and later attended a Pro-Kabbadi League match along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who received him at the Airport.

