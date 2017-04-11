Opposition to raise Kulbhushan Jadhav sentencing in Lok Sabha today

Kulbhushan Jadhav Kulbhushan Jadhav

Lok Sabha is expected to see sparks fly as the Opposition is expected to raise the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav – the Indian national sentenced to death by Pakistan on charges of being an undercover RAW agent on Monday. It is expected that the Congress will raise the matter in front of Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan. According to news agency ANI, Congress gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on Kulbhushan Jadhav sentencing today. Apart from Jadhav’s issue, the party is also expected to raise the issue of unrest in Kashmir Valley.

A military court in Pakistan sentenced Jadhav to death after he was found guilty of “spying” charges. The 46-year old former Naval officer was allegedly arrested in March 2016 by Pakistan forces in Balochistan. He was accused of espionage and “waging war” against Pakistan. The judgement has invoked strong reactions from Pakistan. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar, after the sentencing was made public, summoned Pakistan High Commissioner and issued a demarche to Basit, saying that if Jadhav was awarded the capital punishment, India will consider it as a case of “premeditated murder”. India has also claimed that the court proceedings against Jadhav were “farcical” and there was no “credible evidence” against him. The Ministry said the Indian Government, through its High Commission in Islamabad, repeatedly sought consular access to Jadhav, as provided for by the international law.

Amnesty International has also condemned the decision describing the military courts as “inherently abusive system”. Biraj Patnaik, South Asia Director of Amnesty International, said the military court should only focus on issues with military discipline.

