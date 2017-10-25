Congress to protest corruption in West Bengal government, says state party chief Adhir Chowdhury

West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury today strongly attacked the Mamata Banerjee government on the issue of corruption and said his party workers would stage protests on the matter in the state.

Chowdhury, who is also an MP from West Bengal, said though his party was with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the fight against demonetisation, “nothing is going to stop me from raising corruption issues against the government in the state”.

“The party will take to the streets of Bengal protesting against the corruption of the state government,” he told reporters here, alleging that the Banerjee-led regime had disinvested shares from a public-private enterprise “causing a great loss” to the exchequer. He said he was also willing to move court on the issue.

Express Investigation

