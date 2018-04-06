Congress to observe nation-wide fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony

Congress will be observing a nation-wide fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the nation. (File Photo) Congress will be observing a nation-wide fast on April 9 to promote communal harmony in the nation. (File Photo)

The Indian National Congress (INC), alarmed with the violence which broke out during Bharat Bandh organised by Dalit organisations, on April 9 will be observing a nation-wide fast to promote and protect the communal harmony across the nation. A statement released by the party stated that Congress President Rahul Gandhi has directed the party members to organise a nation-wide fast April 9 in all states and district headquarters.

The statement added, “Peace and harmony has been embodied in the soul of this country and the responsibility to uphold it lies with the Congress.” Targetting the BJP government, the party in its release said, “Clearly BJP ruled Centre and state governments didn’t initiate any steps to curb the violence neither to protect the fraternity, therfore it becomes even more important for the Congress to lead the nation in tough time.”

Earlier this Monday, a nation-wide strike was called out by the Dalit community to protest against the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by the Supreme Court. The Bharat Bandh, which was held on April 2 turned violent after protestors resorted to stone pelting, vandalising of public properties and also tried to disrupt rail services. Reports of violence surfaced from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Bihar, Gujarat, and Punjab.

The apex court on March 20 had introduced the provision of anticipatory bail in the SC/ST Act, while directing that no automatic arrests would be carried out on any complaint filed under the law. Reacting to the violence, the Centre on Monday filed a review petition in the top court, seeking reconsideration of its March 20 judgement.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi commenting on strike called out by Dalits on April 2 had tweeted, “It is in the DNA of BJP/RSS to oppress Dalits and indiviuals who dare to challenge this are brought down by violence. Thousands of Dalits have taken to the street demanding the protection of their rights from Modi government. Congress salutes them.”

