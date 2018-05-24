Congress to observe May 26 as ‘betrayal day’

Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 23, 2018
The party has drawn up a plan to hit the streets across the country but it is not clear whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi would lead the protests anywhere.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 24, 2018 3:02:38 am
ARGUING THAT Prime Minister Narendra Modi had “promised the moon and delivered nothing”, the Congress on Wednesday said it would observe May 26, the day the BJP government completes four years in office, as “betrayal day”. The party has drawn up a plan to hit the streets across the country but it is not clear whether Congress president Rahul Gandhi would lead the protests anywhere.

“The 132 crore people of India stand betrayed. Prime Minister Modi promised the moon and delivered nothing. Four years of Modi government have been a story of betrayal, of deception, of duplicity and of deceiving the people of this country,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

AICC general secretary in charge of organisation Ashok Gehlot said the BJP government was “fascist and corrupt”.

Accusing the government of destroying the country, he said the Congress and like-minded parties have taken a pledge to oust it from power.

