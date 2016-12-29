Congress to launch nationwide protest over note ban, Modi graft charges from Jan 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(L) and Rahul Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(L) and Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress on Thursday announced that the party will launch a nationwide protest across the country from January 6 on the twin issues of note ban and corruption charges against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Congress will start a three-phase nationwide agitation from January to protest against demonetisation and corruption charges against the Prime Minister. The first phase will start from January 6,” said Congress Communication Department in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

WATCH VIDEO | Demonetisation Deadline: Congress Attacks PM Modi: Find Out More

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of taking Rs 65 crore in kickbacks from Sahara and Birla as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“We are asking a simple question: Did you (Modi) take money or not? If not, then why aren’t you ordering an independent probe into it,” asked Surjewala.

He said: “Former Chief Minister of Gujarat Suresh Mehta of BJP had said that Mahesh Shah used to visit Modi when he was the Gujarat CM quite often without any restrictions.”

“Shah declared Rs 13,860 crore black money under the Income Declaration Scheme (IDS).”

“Why isn’t Modiji telling us the truth behind Rs 13,860 crore? Is he doing any probe into it?” he said.

Surjewala also said that old currency notes were found in a private car in Maharashtra, which were said to have links with state ministers Pankaja Munde and Subhash Deshmukh.

“Is Modi going to tell the people how cash worth Rs 51.50 lakh was seized from Subhas Deshmukh’s car? Will there be any probe in this?”

He pointed out that complaints were registered against Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot without any proof. “Would he probe all these charges?” he said.

Surjewala also alleged that the Modi government has imposed economic anarchy through demonetisation.

“At least 115 people have died due to demonetisation. The RBI has become the Reverse Bank of India, and in 50 days, 135 times rules have changed.”

“Unlike what Modi promised, people continue to suffer even after the expiry of 50-day deadline. In fact, it will take at least 7-8 months to re-print the 86 per cent of notes withdrawn from the economy,” said Surjewala.