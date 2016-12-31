Congress to launch nation-wide movement against demonetisation from January 1

Congress party Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. Congress party Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

The Congress Party has decided to launch a nation-wide movement to expose the “biggest scam” of independent India, said spokesperson leader Randeep Surjewala on Saturday. Referring to the issue of demonetisation, Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken away jobs from labourers and many people have lost their lives in the last 50 days.

“The Congress has decided to launch a nationwide movement to expose the biggest scam of independent India, demonetisation,” he said during a press conference in New Delhi.

“In the name of demonetisation, Prime Minister Modi snatched jobs from labourers. It severely impacted the earnings of farmers and many people lost their lives waiting in queues, and the one who benefitted from this, were 50 people who are close friends of Modi ji,” he added.

He said the movement would be launched in three phases. “The first phase would take place from January 1-10, second phase from January 11-20 and third phase from January 20-30,” Surjewala said.

Surjewala said the government repeatedly changing withdrawal limits has caused people to lose faith in it. “Prime Minister has tradition of making promises, but never fulfils any of them,” he added.