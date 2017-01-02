Congress’s nationwide anti-demonetisation drive kicks off today

Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party will launch a three-phase stir against demonetisation on Monday. (Source: Express Photo) Congress’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the party will launch a three-phase stir against demonetisation on Monday. (Source: Express Photo)

The Congress party will launch a three-phase stir against demonetisation on Monday. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala earlier announced that the party would hold protests across the country at block as well as national level.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

The high point of the campaign will be a national conference of party leaders on demonetisation, which will be held during the second phase in Delhi. In the first phase, the party ensured that senior leaders held press conferences across the nation and spoke at length about the flaws of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move.

The party leaders will hold press conferences on January 2-3 and distribute material highlighting why the demonetisation move was “immature”. On January 6, the party leaders and workers will protest outside the Collectorate offices in all districts across the country.

The party’s women wing will hold a ‘thali’ protest across the nation on January 9. The Congress also released a booklet titled ‘Arthquake’ on the government’s demonetisation move.

The second phase of the nationwide protest will begin on January 11 and the third phase will be held between January 20 and 30.