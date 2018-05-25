Congress to launch Bastar leg of ‘Sankalp Shivir’

Assembly election in the state is expected after six months. Assembly election in the state is expected after six months.

EXACTLY FIVE years after 28 people, including state Congress chief Nand Kumar Patel and senior party leaders Vidya Charan Shukla and Mahendra Karma, were killed in a Maoist attack, the Chhattisgarh Congress on Friday will launch the Bastar leg of its “Sankalp Shivir” from the area where the ambush took place. This comes at a time when Chief Minister Raman Singh is on a statewide “Vikas Yatra”.

On May 25, 2013, as senior Congress leaders were touring Bastar as part of their “Parivartan Yatra”, an IED exploded near their convoy in Jhiram Ghati in Darbha, after which Maoists fired at the vehicles. Almost the entire state party leadership was wiped out.

On Friday, top leaders, including PCC chief Bhupesh Baghel, will visit the Dantewashwari Temple in Dantewada before going to Mahendra Karma’s home to pay tribute. They will then travel to Jhiram Ghati where they will commemorate those who lost their lives.

