Congress to hold farmers’ Mahapanchayats in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Congress on Tuesday said it would support the agitating farmers by holding a series of farmers’ `Mahapanchayats’ (mega-gathering) beginning with a 72-hour-long `satyagraha’ in Bhopal from Wednesday. “Congress will hold a series of farmers’ Mahapanchayats beginning with 72-hour-long Satyagraha from tomorrow at TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan. Subsequently, a Mahapanchayat will be held at Khategaon on June 17,” state Congress chief Arun Yadav said. Then there would be a Mahapanchayat at Sagar on June 19.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan makes “empty announcements” whenever farmers take to the streets, he said. “Chouhan made several announcements in the past whenever farmers protested, but no action was taken on ground. Chouhan is known for empty announcements. Three farmers have committed suicide in the last three days,” Yadav said.

Asked about the allegation that Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik was seen asking her supporters to set a police station on fire, Yadav said it was only a half-truth. “Police misbehaved with Khatik and drenched her with water. The dignity of a Dalit woman was violated. So she must have said it in a fit of anger,” the state Congress chief said.

