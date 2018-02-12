Congress to form shadow cabinet to corner govt in Assembly

The decisions were taken at the three-day training camp for the MLAs that concluded at Dahegam on Sunday afternoon. (Source: Twitter) The decisions were taken at the three-day training camp for the MLAs that concluded at Dahegam on Sunday afternoon. (Source: Twitter)

The Congress on Saturday passed a resolution that it would act as a “constructive opposition” in the Assembly and would at the same time make the government accountable to the House. The Congress, which has a strength of 77 members in the House, most of who have been elected for the first time, has also decided to form a shadow cabinet to take on the government over various issues.

The decisions were taken at the three-day training camp for the MLAs that concluded at Dahegam on Sunday afternoon. The camp was also attended by senior party leaders, including Rajya Sabha member Ahmed Patel and Congress general secretary in charge of the state Ashok Gehlot and state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki.

Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani, who had moved the resolution for the party, said that the party shadow cabinet will ensure effective fight against the “power government” with “people’s government”. The training camp was held to train MLAs in parliamentary practices as followed in the day-to-day Assembly session like how to raise questions in the House among others. About a dozen MLAs, however, skipped the concluding session on Sunday, said an MLA.

Speaking to the mediapersons, Solanki termed the camp “very successful”. “Participants at the event were told to get prepared to fight the authoritarian ways of the government which is misusing power and ignoring basic needs of people like farmers and labourers,” Solanki said. Countering reports of MLAs skipping the event, he said, “Let the people think what they think. 74 MLAs took part today, out of whom 41 were first-time MLAs.”

“The three-day session was a learning experience. Senior leaders gave us insights into House procedures which will be a valuable experience for us freshers in the days to come,” said Imran Khedawala, who has been elected from Jamalpur constituency. Congress MLAs have learnt lessons here to teach the BJP government a lesson, Dhanani said.

