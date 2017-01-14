Congress to fight Thane civic polls on development plank: Rane

Congress leader Narayan Rane. (File photo) Congress leader Narayan Rane. (File photo)

Senior Congress leader Narayan Rane today said his party would fight the upcoming Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) polls on development plank and expose failure of the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP in the civic body in providing facilities to people. “The party will take up the issue of development work in the election agenda and point out how the ruling party has failed to provide basic minimum facilities to the citizens,” Rane said here while talking to reporters.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

He said alleged corruption in the Shiv Sena-BJP ruled civic body too would be raised during electioneering.

The Congress leader was in the city to attend party meeting and also to discuss about electoral alliance with NCP for Thane civic body which goes to polls on February 21.

“The ruling Shiv Sena and BJP had rendered thousands homeless in the recent road widening work in the city and this will prominently figure during electioneering by the party,” said Rane.

He said talks between Congress and NCP were still underway and there has been no proposal put forth by NCP for seat sharing in the civic elections. This and other matters would be discussed by leaders of both the parties in the coming days.

He said “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that he will order SIT inquiry into the affairs of the civic body. He should have ordered the same instead of keeping the matter pending for reasons best known to him.”