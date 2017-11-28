Top Stories
Congress to fight on its own in Sabong assembly by-poll

Trinamool Congress fielded Gita Rani Bhunia as its candidate for the Sabong seat while CPI(M) has nominated Rita Mondal Jana

By: PTI | Kolkata | Updated: November 28, 2017 8:53 pm
Congress has decided to fight it on its own, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said
Congress on Tuesday said that it would field its own candidate for the assembly by-election in Sabong in West Midnapore district since its former alliance partner CPI(M) had already put up its nominee. State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told newsmen here that the party will send the name of its candidate for the seat to AICC for its approval.

He said that Congress had contested last year’s assembly election in the state in alliance with CPI(M) and keeping that in mind the party had urged the CPI(M) to support its candidate in the by-poll since Congress had won the seat in 2016. “But the CPI(M) had fielded its own candidate from Sabong and we have decided to fight it on our own”, he said.

Ruling Trinamool Congress had fielded Gita Rani Bhunia as its candidate for the Sabong seat which fell vacant after her husband and former Congress MLA Manas Ranjan Bhunia was elected to the Rajya Sabha on TMC ticket. CPI(M) has already nominated Rita Mondal Jana for the seat.

