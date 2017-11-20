Congress to elect new party president in December: Here’s the schedule and process

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is the favourite to win the party president election. (Express Photo/Salman Raja) Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is the favourite to win the party president election. (Express Photo/Salman Raja)

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday finalised the schedule for the election of the next president of the Congress party. The process to elect incumbent party president Sonia Gandhi’s successor will begin on December 1, when the poll notification will be issued. Thereafter, nominations for the party president’s election will be filed till 3 pm on December 4. Any ten delegates can jointly propose the name of a delegate for election as Congress president.

The scrutiny of nominations will be done on December 5 and the final list of valid nominations will be published at 3:30 pm the same day. The candidates will be allowed to withdraw candidature till 3 pm on December 11 after which, on 4 pm, the final list of contesting candidates will be published.

These names are then immediately sent to Pradesh Congress Committees. After the elimination of names and withdrawals, if only one candidate remains in the fray, then that candidate is declared duly elected as the Congress president.

The chairman of the Central Election Authority of the party, in this case Mullappally Ramachandran, will be the ex-officio returning officer for the election.

Meanwhile, according to the decided schedule for next month, if necessary, polls will be held on December 16. If there are only two candidates then the delegate records one vote, but if there are more than two then the votes are recorded in preference vote format. In such a case, any paper with only one preference is counted invalid. These ballots are sent by the PCCs to the AICC. The votes are counted by the RO upon receipt of these ballot boxes.

If a candidate secures more than 50 per cent first preference votes than he/she is declared the party presidents. If no candidate secures more than 50 per cent first preference votes then candidates are eliminated according to a set procedure.

The result of the election will be announced on December 19.

