Congress to EC: Order removal of hoardings with PM Modi photo

A poster of Modi, Shah and Varun Gandhi in Allahabad A poster of Modi, Shah and Varun Gandhi in Allahabad

The Congress on Monday approached the Election Commission asking it to order the removal of hoardings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs at petrol pumps in the five poll-bound states, arguing that such advertisements are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

It also sought the removal of other posters and banners of the central government or central bodies in the form of advertisements in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

In a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi, Congress legal department secretary K C Mittal pointed out that hoardings with the Prime Minister’s photograph regarding distribution of cooking gas were put up at various petrol pumps by state and private sector oil companies.

“ The hoardings, posters, banners of the central government with the photograph of the Prime Minister at any place within the poll-bound states cannot continue, since it is in violation of the MCC and will interfere with free and fair elections,” Mittal said.