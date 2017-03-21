Congress to discuss Uttar Pradesh poll debacle under Rahul Gandhi

The Congress will soon hold a meeting to introspect and review the party’s performance to understand what led to its comprehensive drubbing in the recent state elections, especially in UP. “The party will soon meet under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi to review its performance in Uttar Pradesh,” Congress spokesperson P L Punia said on Monday.

Pointing out that the state Congress, under its president Raj Babbar, held day-long discussions in Lucknow with its UP unit leaders to review the results, Punia said, “Whatever has happened is nothing to be proud of.”

Sources said party leaders during Sunday’s meeting cited the delay in announcing the alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP), and SP leaders not fully supporting the Congress candidates were among the key reasons that led to the debacle in UP.

Candidates of SP and Congress had contested against each other in 22 sears, which was also reportedly shown as one of the reasons for the humiliating defeat of both alliance partners.

State unit leaders, sources said, also cited the rout of BSP, the party’s complete failure in holding on to its vote bank, and core BSP votes moving to the BJP as one of the reasons for the saffron party’s stupendous victory.

Punia said a similar review will take place at the national level once Rahul returns.

The Congress leader, a Rajya Sabha MP who earlier headed the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, said a conclusion will be given to the party leadership as part of the review exercise once inputs are received from state Congress leaders.

