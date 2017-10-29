Congress to debate Uttarakhand’s ‘gains and losses’ in 17 years since state’s formation

Senior Congress leader Kishore Upadhyaya. File Photo Senior Congress leader Kishore Upadhyaya. File Photo

Senior Congress leader Kishore Upadhyaya said on Sunday the party would discuss with other opposition parties and civil society groups the “gains and losses” of Uttarakhand in the past 17 years.

Uttarakhand was formed on November 9, 2000, as the 27th state, when it was carved out of Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to reporters on the completion of 17 years of state’s formation, Upadhyaya said the discussion with the parties and the groups would begin on November 1 in Dehradun.

The former state minister said he had invited every major political party, including the ruling BJP, for the discussion. “We will invite everyone to share their ideas on how to tackle the challenges facing the hill state,” he said. He claimed that people of Uttarakhand felt the state did not develop according to their aspirations, which led to migration from the hills.

The Uttrakhand Kranti Dal, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party have confirmed their participation Upadhyaya said.

