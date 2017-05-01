Congress to contest UP civic polls alone, says Raj Babbar

UP Congress chief Raj Babbar (Source: File) UP Congress chief Raj Babbar (Source: File)

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar on Monday said the Congress will contest the upcoming state local body elections alone, news agency ANI reported. “Congress will fight alone in Uttar Pradesh local body elections,” he said.

Congress candidates who had lost in the state Assembly elections had earlier, in a post-poll review meeting, urged the party leadership to rebuild the cadre and fight the elections alone.

The Congress party, which joined hands with the Samajwadi Party in the state Assembly elections, had faced a massive defeat. A large part of the Congress district and city presidents blamed the defeat on the formation of the alliance and spoke against any alliance in the future. The SP-Congress alliance could bag only 54 seats in the 403-member House that the BJP won with tally of 312.

At the review meeting, the party district presidents pointed out that the party had largely lost cadres where it had not contested. “Workers either shifted loyalties or sat at home. A lot of work and activity is required to keep the party in discussion and bring back our workers,” said Raghvendra Singh, district president of Lakhimpur Kheri.

UP Congress chief Babbar had earlier said it was essential to value the views of the cadres without whom they cannot move forward.

