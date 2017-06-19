Congress to celebrate Rahul Gandhi’s birthday as ‘Sankalp Diwas’

Congress Vice President (PTI/File Photo) Congress Vice President (PTI/File Photo)

WHILE CONGRESS vice-president Rahul Gandhi is out of the country on vacation, state Congress has decided to mark his birthday on June 19 as “Sankalp Diwas” to express support for those in need.

Apart from distributing fruits among patients in different hospitals, party leaders will have lunch with children of an orphanage in Motinagar area of the state capital on Monday.

The party will also hold two panchayats in Lucknow on Monday with farmers and youths to raise their issues under the ongoing “Hak Maango Abhiyan”. While one panchayat will take place at Kaithi village on Bijnor road in Banthra area, another will take place at Mohan road in the outskirts of Lucknow. Congress leaders had, in the past, organised “Dalit bhoj” to celebrate Rahul Gandhi’s birthday.

Congress spokesperson Virendra Madan said that state party president Raj Babbar will take part in different events during the day.

“As per the instructions given by Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, we are conducting “Hak Maango” campaign across Uttar Pradesh and on Monday, which also happens to be Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, Congress state president Raj Babbar will hold two panchayats in Lucknow,” he said

