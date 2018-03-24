Congress to bring no-confidence motion against govt

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, served notice to Lok Sabha Secretary General Friday to include its motion in Tuesday’s Revised List of Business that the House expresses “No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers”. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, served notice to Lok Sabha Secretary General Friday to include its motion in Tuesday’s Revised List of Business that the House expresses “No-Confidence in the Council of Ministers”.

After estranged NDA ally TDP and YSR Congress, the Congress has issued a notice to move a no-confidence motion against the NDA government in Lok Sabha next week.

Over the past week, the Lok Sabha has witnessed disruptions due to protests by various parties on different issues. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has been adjourning the House without taking up the motions of no-confidence, citing inability to take a headcount due to lack of order.

Congress sources said a three-line whip is to be issued for all its MPs to be present in the House Tuesday. The Congress has 48 MPs in the House and with the whip in place, sources said, it would not be difficult for the Speaker to take up the motion. A minimum of 50 MPs need to support a no-confidence motion for it to be taken up.

Earlier on Thursday, MPs of YSR Congress and TDP, filed fresh notices for the motion. A group of TDP MPs met Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and demanded that she take up their no-confidence motion immediately and start the debate in the House. However, the motion was not taken up again on Friday, following continued disruption in the House.

In Lok Sabha, which functioned barely for 15 minutes before being adjourned, Mahajan said she wanted to take up the No-Confidence motion, but cannot do so unless there was order. “Unless the House is in order, I will not be in a position to count the 50 members who have to stand in their assigned places so that I can ascertain as to whether the leave has been granted or not,” she said.

