Congress to boycott PM Modi for rest of session

Agitated over PM Narendra Modi’s raincoat jibe at predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress Thursday announced it will boycott the PM in Parliament for the rest of the Budget session. Sources in Congress said the Left parties, JD(U), Trinamool Congress and the DMK are with it on the boycott plan.

Congress’s deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma said the party is also exploring the possibility of giving a notice for a privilege motion against the PM for “misinforming” the House on certain aspects of demonetisation. “There are many contradictions. He has misinformed and made wrong statements in Parliament. Once we confirm everything, we will move,” Sharma told The Indian Express.

Sources in CPM said the party is exploring the possibility of giving a notice for a privilege motion for denying party general secretary Sitaram Yechury the “right to reply” after the PM took the names of CPM leaders, late Harkishan Singh Surjeet and Jyotirmoy Basu.

At the AICC briefing, Sharma announced the decision to boycott the PM. Lashing out at Modi, he alleged that the PM is intolerant to criticism.

“He has lowered the dignity of his office repeatedly. He has used language which is unacceptable in political debates. He has also dragged political debate to unacceptable low depths. We have been repeatedly urging the PM to desist from doing this but it is very clear that he actually relishes using foul language, insulting and berating the political opposition.”

Sharma said the Prime Minister violated the rules of business, ethics of the House and privileges of the members as he could not have said anything without giving a notice for and bringing a substantive motion.

He claimed the government had on Tuesday made it known to the opposition that it should say whatever it had to “in the absence of the Prime Minister” by Tuesday evening. “A diktat from the PM had been conveyed to the Business Advisory Committee (on Tuesday) that he will reply on Wednesday 11 am…that time is reserved for members…he is dictating the House, dictating the Chairman…what to say and when to finish,” he said. “We will boycott the PM, we will not listen to him but we will not assault the dignity of the office of the PM….we know that he is an obdurate person. It is sad that we have an arrogant person who occupies the Chair of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Sources said the Congress is also exploring the possibility of giving a privilege notice against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for his statement in Rajya Sabha that there was no currency inadequacy even for a day.

Earlier, speaking in Rajya Sabha, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram reminded Modi that “every Prime Minister would, one day, become an ex-Prime Minister” as it is the “law of nature”. “The PM owes it to this House to say….that he did not mean any disrespect to Manmohan Singh, and that if it is construed as derogatory language, he unhesitatingly withdraws those words that he has said,” he said.

He said US President Donald Trump, who said the “most outrageous things” during his campaign, began his speech after he was sworn in by referring to former Presidents present there. “That is the respect you have to show,” he said.