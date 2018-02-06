Congress to ally with like-minded parties in Maharashtra to take on BJP, says Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan said the prevailing social situation in Maharashtra was discussed in the meeting on Tuesday. (File Photo) Ashok Chavan said the prevailing social situation in Maharashtra was discussed in the meeting on Tuesday. (File Photo)

The Congress will ally with “like-minded” parties in Maharashtra to take on the ruling BJP, party’s state unit chief Ashok Chavan said on Tuesday at a meeting in the party office in Mumbai. “The prevailing social situation in Maharashtra, the political situation and the fight against the government in future was discussed at the meeting,” Chavan said.

He said apart from Congress leaders, representatives from organisations working for safeguarding the Constitution also attended the meeting. Separately, a joint meeting of leaders of the Congress and the NCP was held at the official residence of Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil in South Mumbai.

“The problems currently plaguing the state, the prevailing political situation and the upcoming Budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature were discussed at the meeting,” Chavan said. The Congress leader said both the parties have decided to fight against the government together on issues like “deteriorating condition of farmers in the state, issues being faced by middle class and rising dictatorship like attitude of the BJP-led government”.

