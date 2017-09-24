Congress thanks Sushma Swaraj for ‘stating hard facts about India, Pak’ at UN

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (PTI Photo/Files) Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (PTI Photo/Files)

The opposition Congress on Saturday welcomed External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s speech at the United Nations and applauded her for replying to “those who ask what happened in the last 70 years”. The Congress has always criticised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arguing they have never acknowledged the Congress’s contribution in building of the nation and accused them of overlooking or deriding India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s achievements.

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala thanked Swaraj “for stating hard facts about India and Pakistan at UN”. “Befitting reply to those who ask what happened in last 70 years. Sushma Swaraj mirrored the yeoman’s progress made by India under Congress rule, making ‘inclusive growth and progress’ as India’s mantra,” he tweeted. He said it was “time to move words into action as Pakistan still receives 743 million dollar annual US aid, collaborates with China on CPEC and buys arms from Russia.”

