Congress tells PM Modi to ‘deeply introspect’ on Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

The Congress today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “deeply introspect” that Kashmir needs “engagement and not estrangement” as has been happening in the state during the past year under the PDP-BJP government.

The remark came in response to Modi’s comment that Kashmir needs to choose between “tourism and terrorism” to move forward which the party dubbed as “mere rhetoric”.

“The Prime Minister is telling the people of Jammu and Kashmir that they must choose between terrorism and tourism. The Prime Minister also needs to introspect and perhaps deeply introspect that does Kashmir require estrangement or does it require engagement.

“The fact remains that in the past year or so the BJP-PDP government in the state and the BJP-NDA government in the Centre have only increased the estrangement and the alienation of the people,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said.

The Congress leader said it is the responsibility of the central and state governments to ensure that the feeling of estrangement and alienation is mitigated and there needs to be an outreach.

“I think it is rhetorical, no-brainer. It is not an option, it is not even an offer, it is frankly rhetorical, no-brainer,” he said.

Tewari said a parliamentary delegation comprising various parties had gone to the valley last year at the height of violence, but the Centre never followed up on that initiative.

Responding to a question on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s interview on Ram Temple issue, Tewari said the government was formed not on the slogan of communalism but “Sabka saath, sabka vikas”.

He said this government has “failed on all fronts” and is now trying to divert the public attention by bringing in Ram Temple and other communal issues.

He said as a constructive opposition it is the responsibility of the Congress party to highlight the public issues and not let the government divert attention from matters concerning the public.

