Congress team visits Farrukhabad: Yogi government trying to turn state into rogi, says Raj Babbar

Raj Babbar at the hospital in Farrukhabad on Tuesday. Vishal Srivastav

STATE CONGRESS president Raj Babbar on Tuesday accused the Yogi Adityanath government of converting the entire state into “rogi” (patient). Babbar was part of a delegation of Congress leaders which visited Ram Manohar Lohia Female Hospital in Farrukhabad, where 49 children had died between July 21 to August 20, allegedly due to oxygen deprivation. The delegation, which included Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Sinh and Pramod Tiwari, also met two families, which have lost their children. “Yeh Yogi sarkar purey pradesh ko rogi banane mein lagi hui hai (This Yogi government is trying to turn the whole state into a patient),” Babbar said, alleging that instead of visiting these families, the chief minister is busy attending an event of RSS in Mathura.

“Not only this, he has time to use the government chopper to visit his politician friend in Apollo, but does not have time to come to Farrukhabad,” he said while calling Adityanath “incapable” and demanding his resignation. Also, describing the deaths at the female hospital as “shameful”, Babbar said the UP government was behaving in an “insensitive” manner by trying to hide statistics.

“Just think, how deaths of children are being reported from Gorakhpur, Farrukhabad, Varanasi, Bahraich and Bulandshahr among others. It appears that hospitals are not working to save the lives of patients but only to save those who are close to the chief minister,” he alleged.

Babbar said that in the Farrukhabad hospital, only one doctor has been posted while there should have been four. “It appears that saving lives of children is not the priority of the chief minister… Considering the circumstances, it will not be improper to say yeh bachche marey nahi, maar diye gaye (These children did not die, they were killed),” he claimed.

