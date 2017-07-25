Congress targets Venkaiah Naidu; he says political motive

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press meet, “Is it not a fact that on June 20, 2017, the Telangana government issued an order that has been kept secret, exempting the Swarna Bharat Trust of Naidu’s daughter from paying various charges amounting to more than Rs 2 crore to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority? Is it not a fact that such an exemption has no precedent?” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said at a press meet, “Is it not a fact that on June 20, 2017, the Telangana government issued an order that has been kept secret, exempting the Swarna Bharat Trust of Naidu’s daughter from paying various charges amounting to more than Rs 2 crore to the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority? Is it not a fact that such an exemption has no precedent?”

The Congress Monday levelled a slew of allegations against NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate M Venkaiah Naidu and asked him to come clean on them, arguing that those holding high public offices must “fully disclose their interests” as also “special treatment in shape of state largesse for themselves and for their kith and kin.” The BJP dismissed the charges, saying they are “baseless and unsubstantiated.”



Ramesh further alleged that in July 2014, the Telangana government placed an order amounting to about Rs 271 crore for purchase of vehicles for police from two companies, one owned by Naidu’s son and another by the son of Telangana Chief Minister. “Is it not a fact that such an order was placed in contravention of all rules and without even floating a tender?” he asked.

The Congress leader mentioned a case involving allocation of 20 acres of land by the Madhya Pradesh government to Kushabhau Thakre Memorial Trust, of which Naidu is the chairman, over a decade ago. He said the lease deed of the land in Shahpura near Bhopal was registered in January 2007. “Is it not a fact that even the land use was changed from ‘Residential & Forestry’ to ‘Commercial’ as an act of favouritism by BJP government?” asked Ramesh.

“Is it not a fact that all this was done without inviting an application in public domain in a completely arbitrary and whimsical fashion?” he added. He also claimed that Naidu had in the past been accused of grabbing 4.95 acres of land in Andhra Pradesh reserved for the poor and destitute. “Is it not a fact that on August 17, 2002, Naidu was forced to return this 4.95 acres of land after public embarrassment?” he said.

The BJP rejected the allegations. “Whatever allegations he (Jairam Ramesh) tried to make are baseless and unsubstantiated,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said.

