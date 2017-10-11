Congress targets Amit Shah’s son again, BJP says bid to tarnish image

Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (file photo) Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (file photo)

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that a company owned by BJP chief Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah was given land in Ratlam in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh to set up a windmill plant to generate 2.1 MW electricity.

AICC general secretary (in-charge of Madhya Pradesh) Deepak Bavaria told reporters that Kusum Finserve, a company which deals mainly in shares and import-exports, was given Rs 10.35 crore loan by an entity that functions under the Union energy ministry. He asked how a company without any experience in electricity generation was found eligible by the Union ministry to be given a soft loan.Leader of Opposition in the state Ajay Singh also

Leader of Opposition in the state Ajay Singh also leveled the same allegation in a letter to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. MP’s New and Renewable Energy Minister Paras Jain said the allegation was baseless because no government land had been allotted to the company in Ratlam. He said M/S Chouksey Energy and Infrastructure Limited, Mumbai, had bought land directly from farmers. He said the Mumbai-based company set up a 14.7 MW wind energy plant in Ratlam and Amit Shah’s son’s company is one of the seven investors.

State BJP chief Nandkumar Singh Chouhan said the allegations were part of a conspiracy to malign the image of Amit Shah. He said the party will file a defamation suit against Bavaria.

