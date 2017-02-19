Congress takes out Beti Bachao rally from Naliya

BETI Bachao yatra of Congress to underline involvement of BJP leaders in Naliya rape case got off to a controversial start. (File Photo) BETI Bachao yatra of Congress to underline involvement of BJP leaders in Naliya rape case got off to a controversial start. (File Photo)

THE BETI Bachao yatra of Congress to underline involvement of BJP leaders in Naliya rape case got off to a controversial start as a group called Kutch Asmita Manch clashed with Congress workers at various places in Kutch on Saturday. Led by Congress legislature party leader Shankersinh Vaghela, the yatra started from Naliya village in Abdasa taluka of Kutch district. Addressing the yatra, Vaghela said Naliya gangrape case was not Naliya Kand but a BJP Kand or BJP gate.

The remarks drew sharp reaction from BJP supporters. A group called Kutch Asmita Manch or Kutch Pride Conference raised slogans against Congress and its leaders in Naliya itself. Members of the Manch also showed black flags to the yatra in Bhuj, the district headquarters of Kutch.

Later in the day, Congress workers and Manch members clashed in Gandhidham town also. Police had to reportedly intervene as the two groups indulged in pelting stones at each other. The rally was scheduled to halt at Morbi late on Saturday evening and and Vaghela and other Congress leaders were expected to address a public meeting.

Eight persons, including a few BJP leaders have been arrested by Kutch West police after a woman from Mumbai filed a complaint at Naliya police station on January 25 this year. In her complaint, the woman has alleged that Shantilal Solanki, a BJP leader from Naliya; three BJP corporators of Gandhidham municipality and five others gangraped her for more than a year beginning August, 2015. The two-day rally is scheduled to culminate in Gandhinagar.