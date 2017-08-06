Congress takes dig at PM Modi, says NaMo is ‘No Agriculture Mal-governance Only’

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Express File Photo) Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi. (Express File Photo)

Continuing his tirade against ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Sunday took a cheeky dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing sobriquet NaMo as “No Agriculture Mal-governance Only”. Accusing the BJP-led central government of indulging in vendetta politics, the Congress spokesperson said the current politics in India reeks of intolerance and that this was not in line with the democracy of the country.

Commenting on the CBI raids against Opposition leaders, Singhvi said, “CBI is conducting raids at houses of members of Opposition. Why was it sleeping during Vyapam investigation?.”

Earlier this week, the Income Tax department had carried out searches at 64 locations and properties linked to Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar, who was overseeing the stay of 44 Congress MLAs from Gujarat at a resort near Bengaluru, in connection with a case of alleged tax evasion. Similar searches were also conducted against other Opposition leaders in Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

With ANI inputs

